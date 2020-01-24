Ratan Tata shares a photo from his college days and takes the internet by storm

We know Rata Tata as a businessman, but do you know him as an Instagramer? Well, Ratan Tata is active on Instagram, and recently shared a picture from his college days, which became viral in no time. Check it out.

India has many successful businessmen; some of them also make it to the richest people in the world list. And one of them is Ratan Tata. Ratan Tata, who is an industrialist, investor and philanthropist, is known for his business skills and wit, but the business tycoon is also massively active on Instagram and recently taking the throwback trend one step ahead, he shared his throwback picture on Instagram and took the people on social media by storm.

Tata shared a picture of his younger self from his days in Los Angeles. And as we all know Ratan Tata is quite active on the gram and being witty that he is, he captioned the picture by saying that he wanted to share the image on Wednesday but was told that throwbacks only occur on Thursday. "So, here is a throwback from my LA days, not long before I happily returned to India," he said.

We must say he looks no less than a star in that basic white tee. His followers called him a Hollywood star while some thanked him for his contribution to India. Well, this is not his first throwback picture, he frequently shares pictures from the past. Tata had recently shared a black and white picture of him reading from his Cornell University days. However, it's this picture that became viral.

What do you think about this picture? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

