Ratan Tata's THROWBACK pic with JRD Tata will remind you that dreams do come true

It is JRD Tata's 117th birth anniversary, and on this occasion, Ratan Tata posted a throwback picture of him and his mentor on Instagram. The picture that he shared was clicked at the launch celebration of the Tata Estate station wagon car in 1992. This picture is proof that dreams do turn into reality as this is the same day that one of JRD Tata’s dreams was turning into a reality. Ratan Tata has often spoken about the respect he had for his mentor and that he was not just a mentor but a person who had a profound influence on him, both professionally and personally.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ratan Tata posted a picture of young him standing beside JRD Tata in front of the newly launched brand new Tata Estate. He captioned this image as, “Another reminiscent picture, another memory, on JRD’s 117th birth anniversary. Mr. JRD Tata dreamt of the Tatas producing a “Tata” car. Mr. Sumant Moolgaokar shared in this dream. This picture was taken at the launch celebration of the TATA ESTATE at the Pune plant. One of Jeh’s many dreams became a reality. On that day, TELCO too achieved another dream for India.”

Check it out:

Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, or JRD, as he was known, was born on July 29, 1904. In 1991, JRD Tata, who had led the Tata Group for over half a century, appointed Ratan Tata to be his successor.

Within minutes of being posted, this picture garnered thousands of likes, and the comments section was filled with people remembering JRD Tata on his birth anniversary.

