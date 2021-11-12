Raveena Tandon lauds Chennai’s lady inspector for lifting a man on her shoulder amidst rain

Tamil Nadu rains have continued to trouble the people there and the number of casualties has been on the rise ever since. Internet is filled with videos and pictures of the havoc created by the rain. Rescuers have left no stones unturned in saving the people and assisting the locals. Every day, new videos of rescuers are circulating on the internet and one such video that is gaining a lot of attention is that of Rajeshwari, a TP Chatram Police Station's Inspector who was seen lifting an unconscious man on her shoulders to an autorickshaw in an attempt to get him to a nearby hospital.

Rajeshwari’s act of bravery was applauded by everyone and netizens have been lauding her courage. The video, tweeted by news agency ANI, begins with Ms Rajeswari overseeing rescue work hands-on in the waterlogged Kilpauk cemetery. As the rescue crew cut branches of a tree felled by strong winds, Ms Rajeswari, trousers rolled up, is seen pulling at the branches to get them out of the way. With the rescue workers' help, the woman police inspector carried the man on her shoulders and started looking for a vehicle to take him to safety. The video, which has gone viral, shows her shouting instructions to her juniors to find a sheet to cover the unconscious man and rush him to the hospital. Bollywood Actress Raveena Tandon too took to her Twitter handle to share this video and praise the lady inspector. Sharing the video she wrote, “#proudindianwoman”.

Take a look:

