Ravi Kishan’s elder brother Ramesh Shukla passes away

Renowned Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, who has been making the headlines for his political journey of late, has been hitting headlines today after his elder brother passed away. The actor’s elder brother Ramesh Shukla has passed away today. He was 52. For the uninitiated, Ravi’s brother Ramesh was admitted to AIIMS in the national capital and breathed his last there. It was reported that he was battling cancer along with other diseases for a while. The news of Ramesh Shukla’s demise was confirmed by Ravi Kishan on social media.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Ravi shared a pic of his late brother and wrote, “दुःखद समाचार..! आज मेरे बड़े भाई श्री रमेश शुक्ला जी का एम्स हॉस्पिटल दिल्ली में दुःखद निधन हो गया है. बहुत कोशिश किया पर बड़े भईया को नहीं बचा सका, पिता जी के बाद बड़े भाई का जाना पीड़ा दायक. महादेव आपको अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें. कोटि कोटि नमन. ओम शांति (Heartbreaking news…. My elder brother Shri Ramesh Shukla ji has passed away in AIIMS Hospital, Delhi. We couldn’t save him despite trying everything in our hands. Losing my brother after my father is painful. May you rest in peace. Om Shanti)”.

Take a look at Ravi Kishan’s post here:

Soon after Ravi Kishan shared the unfortunate news, his fans were seen penning condolences messages on social media. Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav also mourned Ramesh’s demise and wrote, “बड़े भैया रमेश शुक्ला जी के असामयिक निधन से मन बहुत दुखी है। महादेव उनके आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। ॐ शांति!!” According to media reports, Ramesh Shukla’s last rites will take place in Varanasi.