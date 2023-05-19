RBI orders a halt with immediate effect on the issuing of Rs 2000 notes; Details inside

A piece of important news is coming in from the Reserve Bank Of India as it has decided to withdraw the Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation. Yes! You heard that right. RBI has advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from now on. However, the central bank has said that the Rs 2000 currency notes will continue to be legal tender till September 30. The banks will reportedly provide a deposit/exchange facility for Rs 2000 notes until September 30, 2023.

Rs 2000 denomination bank notes stopped from circulation

According to reports in Zee News, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 19 regional offices and other banks will start taking Rs 2,000 notes for exchange with lower denominations from May 23. They will remain legal tender, the RBI said. For the unversed, the RBI started printing the Rs 2000 notes in November 2016 after PM Narendra Modi scrapped high-value Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes overnight. RBI in their statement said, "The objective of introducing ₹ 2,000 banknotes was met once banknotes in other denominations became available in adequate quantities. Therefore, the printing of Rs 2000 banknotes was stopped in 2018- 19. In order to ensure operational convenience and to avoid disruption of regular activities of bank branches, the exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes into banknotes of other denominations can be made up to a limit of ₹ 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from May 23, 2023."

ANI took to its Twitter handle and released the official statement from the Reserve Bank Of India. In its tweet, RBI wrote, “Reserve Bank of India has advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect though banknotes in Rs 2000 denomination will continue to be legal tender.”

