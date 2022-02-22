Regular international flights likely to resume from next month; Report

To note, the ban on scheduled international flights is in effect till February 28 this year.

After haunting mankind for around two years, the COVID 19 pandemic is finally coming under control. The deadly virus has claimed millions of lives and had us cooped in our houses. The pandemic had certainly changed the way we lived our lives with sanitiser and masks becoming our permanent partners. Besides, travel services also faced a major hit and a lot of restrictions on international flights. However, as per the recent update, it is reported that regular international flights might resume from March this year.

For the uninitiated, scheduled International passenger flights in India have been suspended since March 2020 owing to the pandemic and the ban on these flights is in effect till February 28. According to PTI, the Indian government is planning to resume regular international flights from March 15. However, it also emphasised that the standard operating procedures that are being followed at the airport for international flights will be complied with even after the regular international flights resumes. “Regular International flights is likely to resume from 15 March. The Guidelines for International Arrivals, which came into effect from 14 February, will be followed at airports for the passengers of these flights,” an official source was quoted saying. However, an official announcement is yet to be made by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation so far.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had issued new guidelines for international arrivals in India. As per the new guidelines, the passengers will not be required to present the mandatory 72 hour RT-PCR report. Instead, they can show the full vaccination certificate. Besides, the passengers will not have to undergo the 7-day quarantine post arriving in India.

Credits :PTI

Share your comment ×