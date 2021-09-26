Remarkable feat: Construction labourer’s daughter clears UPSC exams; Says ‘It was my dream for last 15 years’

UPSC examination is considered to be one of the toughest exams in the country. Awasthy S from Kerala, a construction labourer’s daughter from Thiruvananthapuram has fulfilled her lifelong dream to be a civil servant. The talented girl cleared the UPSC exam 2020 and achieved 481 rank, according to ANI.

Speaking to the news agency, Awasthy said, "It was my dream for the last 15 years to become a civil servant. My dream is to become an IAS officer, so I planned to write the exam again to achieve my dream.” The final results of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 were declared on Friday. A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment. Earlier in the day, despite being busy in the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took out time to congratulate those who cleared the UPSC's civil services examination. "Congratulations to those who successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services examination. An exciting and satisfying career in public service awaits. Those who have cleared the exam will go on to have key administrative roles during an important period of our nation's journey," PM Modi tweeted.

He also extended words for those who could not clear the UPSC examination. He wrote, "To those young friends who did not clear the UPSC examination, I would like to say- you are very talented individuals. There are more attempts awaiting. At the same time, India is full of diverse opportunities waiting to be explored. Best wishes in whatever you decide to do."

Shubham Kumar from Bihar has secured the first position. While Madhya Pradesh's Jagrati Awasthi has achieved the second rank.