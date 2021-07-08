Remembering Dilip Kumar: Amul pays a tribute to the legendary actor; Calls him ‘Har Andaz ka leader’

As Dilip Kumar had breathed his last on July 7, Amul took to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to the Mughal-e-Azam star.

Dilip Kumar’s demise has been one of the most heartbreaking news of the year so far. The veteran actor, who had ruled the silver screen for around five decades, breathed his last on Wednesday (July 7) due to prolonged age related illness. Dilip Kumar’s unfortunate demise has left the nation bereaved and condolence messages have been pouring from all corners of the world. Not just commoners, several celebrities have also taken to social media to pay a tribute to the legendary actor.

Amid this, Amul, who is known for its crisp advertising, paid a heartwarming tribute to the veteran actor. The poster featured various avatars of Dilip Kumar from his popular movies Ganga Jamuna, Aadmi, Vidhaata. This isn’t all. The monochromatic tribute also featured the Amul girl who was also seen dressed in a ghagra choli as one of Dilip Kumar’s heroines in the picture. The tribute came with a quote that read as, “Ganga bhi, Jamuna bhi, Aadmi bhi, Vidhaata bhi, Har Andaz ka Leader”. The post was captioned as “Tribute to the legendary actor”.

Take a look at Amul’s tribute for Dilip Kumar:

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar’s last rites were performed in Mumbai with full state honours. Celebs like Amitabh Bachchan and Subhash Ghai were also spotted at the legendary actor’s funeral. On the other hand, celebs like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor etc had penned heartfelt notes for the late actor. Akshay wrote, “To the world, many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti”.

