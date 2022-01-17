Renowned Bengali theatre personality Saoli Mitra passes away at 73

Saoli Mitra, a well-known theatre figure and famed performers Sombhu Mitra and Tripti Mitra's daughter, passed away due to heart problems at her home in South Kolkata on Sunday, January 16th, 2022, at 3.40 pm. The late actress’ last wish was to be cremated quietly and thus, she was bid adieu without much fanfare at Siriti crematorium, according to her dear friend Arpita Ghosh, a fellow theatre personality. She had been ailing from cardiac problems but refused to be admitted to the hospital, and her health deteriorated on Sunday, according to Ghosh.

The news was reported by Press Trust of India. Mitra's solo performances as Draupadi in "Naathvati Anaathbat" (which she also authored and directed) and Sita in "Sitakatha" or Bitata Bitangso will be forever etched in our hearts. In Ritwik Ghatak's avant-garde film "Jukti Takko Aar Gappo," (Reason, Debate, and a Story) she portrayed the role of "Bangabala". Saoli founded "Pancham Baidik" after spending years with "Bahurupi," a well-known theatre troupe established by Sambhu Mitra and Tripti Mitra, where she immortalised the part of Amal in Tagore's "Dakghar." The brilliant theatre personality went on to become the recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi in 2003, the Padma Shri in 2009, and the Banga Bibhusan in 2012.

Saoli had been out of the media spotlight for a while due to illness, according to theatre personality Rudraprasad Sengupta, but she had captivated spectators with her brilliant performances over the years. Bibhas Chakraborty, another theatre veteran, recounted his long friendship with Saoli, dating back to her childhood in Bohurupee. He expressed, "She was ill for many years but never knew she would leave us so early." Ghosh, the Posukhamar director, recalled how she grew up to be Saoli's own child and avoided discussing her sickness.

