Republic Day 2020: Check out THESE 5 songs which invoke patriotism and devotion for India

Republic Day Songs 2020: The 71st Republic Day is here. Check out the patriotic songs which invoke pride for our nation.

January 26 is observed as the Republic Day of India to honour the day from when the Indian Constitution came into effect. This year we will be celebrating the 71st Republic Day of India. On this day, the Armed Forces arrange for the march past from Rajpath to Red Fort. A hymn 'Abide With Me' is sung on this day as it was the favourite one of Mahatma Gandhi. The Indian Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on November 26, 1949 and became effective on January 26, 1950.

Check out some of the patriotic songs from movies to invoke the patriotism in you.

1. Ae Watan Song

This song from the film 'Raazi' will invoke the patriotism in you. The song was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics were penned by Gulzar & Allama Iqbal. There is a male version of the song as well sung by Arijit Singh.

2. Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai Song

This song was from the movie 'Roja' is loved by all till date. It was sung by Hariharan. It was composed by AR Rahman.

3. Des Rangila Song

This song was crooned by Mahalaxmi Iyer and was from the film 'Fanaa'. It was composed by Jatin-Lalit and lyrics were penned by Prasoon Joshi. This will make you visualise the vibrant colours of the nation.

4. Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon Song

This song, sung by Lata Mangeshkar, is one of the most popular patriotic songs that we have grown listening to. It makes us feel proud in being an Indian and reminds us of the valiant Army Officers who lost their lives while protecting the country.

5. Maa Tujhe Salaam- Vande Mataram Song

This was a music video by AR Rahman from his album Vande Mataram released in 1997. This song with a vivid description of the mother nation makes us feel proud of this country.

