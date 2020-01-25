Republic Day 2020: How to buy tickets for the R Day Parade and Beating Retreat ceremony in New Delhi?

The tickets for the Republic Day 2020 parade have been available from January 7 and will be available till January 25. One can buy the tickets for the Beating Retreat ceremony till January 28. The counter timings are 10 am-12.30 pm and 2 pm-4.30 pm.

Republic Day 2020 Parade Tickets: Indians are gearing up for the 71st Republic Day celebrations and preparations for the same is going on in full swing. For the unversed, on this day, in 1950 the Constitution of India came into effect. In the capital of India, Delhi, the R-day parade is held every year at the India Gate, Rajpath. To celebrate the occasions, foreign heads of nations are invited as Chief Guest and this year, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will grace as the Chief Guest at the R-day event. On January 24, 2020, President of Brazil arrived at Palam Technical Airport, New Delhi, India. Check out the right below.

The parade will be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind and he will be the one hoisting the national flag as well. Aside from President, PM Narendra Modi, party colleagues and other politicians from other parties will also attend the same. Regiments of Army, Navy, Air Force, police and paramilitary forces will march along the Rajpath and India’s defense prowess will be displaying the latest missiles and weapons. The cultural heritage will be showcased with the help of vibrant and creative tableaux. The Parade will be culminated with the Beating Retreat ceremony which will take place on January 29 at Vijay Chowk, Rajpath, Delhi.

People from various parts of India visit India to witness the Parade. If you are curious to know where to buy the tickets then you are in right place. The tickets are payable at various designated places in Delhi.

About Republic Day 2020 tickets:

The tickets for the parade have been available from January 7 and will be available till January 25. One can buy the tickets for the Beating Retreat ceremony till January 28. The counter timings are 10 am-12.30 pm and 2 pm-4.30 pm.

Where you can get the Republic Day 2020 tickets and Beating Retreat parade:

North Block Roundabout

• Sena Bhawan (Gate 2).

• Pragati Maidan (Gate 1 at Bhairon Road).

• Jantar Mantar (Main Gate).

• Shastri Bhawan (near Gate 3).

• Jamnagar House (opposite India Gate).

• Red Fort (inside August 15 Park and opposite Jain Temple).

• Parliament House Reception Office, special counter for Members of Parliament.

What is the price of Republic Day 2020 tickets?

The cost of the ticket ranges from Rs. 20 to Rs. 500, as per distance. The costs of the unreserved seats are 20 and Rs. 50.

