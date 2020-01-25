Republic Day 2020: Interesting facts about the 26th of January that every Indian should know

As our hearts swell with pride on the 26th of January, these interesting and quite unknown facts about Republic day that every Indian must know.

After India’s long and relentless struggle for independence from the clutches of the British Raj, on the glorious day of 15th August 1947 India finally became a free nation. After independence, a drafting committee was formed to put together the constitution of an independent India headed by the revered Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. On the 26th of January in 1950, the Constitution of India finally came into force and hence, we Indians celebrate the 26th of January as the Republic Day of India.

Though we might not advertise our love for India on a daily basis but every Indian is an ardent patriotic at heart. Indians beam with pride when they see the National Flag of India unfurling on Republic Day. Days like the 26th of January bring out the patriot in us but we are sure not everyone knows about the significance that the day holds. So we have put together some of the interesting facts every Indian should know about the 26th of January. Take a look!

1. January 26th, 1930 was the day India decided to fight for complete freedom and hence this day was earlier celebrated as India’s Independence Day or Purna Swaraj Day.

2. Republic Day celebration is actually a 3 day long event and the first ever Republic Day parade was held at Rajpath in 1955.

3. ‘Abide by me’, a Christian song is played during the Republic Day parade. It is said to be one of Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite songs.

4. India’s constitution is the longest in the world with a total of 448 articles. It is written in both Hindi and English.

5. Drafting the constitution was an arduous task, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar took 2 years and 11 months to complete the herculean process.

6. The concept of liberty, equality and fraternity was borrowed from the French constitution and the Five Year Plan came from the USSR constitution.

7. Before the constitution of India came into force, we followed the British Government’s Government of India Act 1935.

8. Majority of the Indian honours, Kirti Chakra, Padma Bhushan and Bharat Ratna are awarded during the Republic Day ceremony.





If you are planning on staying home or participating in the Republic Day celebrations, the significance of the day should be known by every citizen of India. Which fact did you not know before? Comment below and let us know.

