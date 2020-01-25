Republic Day 2020: Patriotic quotes by National Leaders for Whatsapp & Facebook

Republic Day 2020 Quotes: 26th January 1950 marks as the day India was turned into a democratic-republican. So, here are all the quotes by our National Leaders that will make you feel patriotic.

Republic Day 2020 Quotes: Each year, we celebrate Republic Day on the 26th of January. This national holiday celebrates the anniversary of India turning from a British Dominion to a republic. It was the day in 1950 when the Constitution of India came into place. So we look back at all the profound thoughts given to us by our National Leaders.

Here are some Republic Day 2020 Quotes below:

1. "India has no dearth of brave young men and women and if they get the opportunity and help then we can compete with other nations in space exploration and one of them will fulfil her dreams." – Atal Behari Vajpayee

2. “Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood… will contribute to the growth of this nation and make it strong and dynamic.” - Indira Gandhi

3. The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people.- Bhagat Singh

4. “A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people.” - Mahatma Gandhi

5. “Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives. Man's life is independent. He is born not for the development of the society alone, but for the development of his self.” –B.R. Ambedkar

6. "Where the mind is without fear and the head id held high; Where knowledge is free; Where the world has not been broken up into fragments by domestic walls; Where words come out from the depth of truth; Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection; Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way into the dreary desert sand of dead habit; Where the mind is led forward by thee into ever-widening thought and action--Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake”. - Rabindranath Tagore

7. "Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian." - Sardar Patel

ALSO READ | Republic Day 2020: How to buy tickets for the R Day Parade and Beating Retreat ceremony in New Delhi?

ALSO READ | Republic Day 2020: Interesting facts about the 26th of January that every Indian should know

ALSO READ | Republic Day 2020: Why we celebrate the day, the history and significance behind it

Read More