Republic Day 2020: Patriotic Wishes, Images, Status, Messages and Photos for WhatsApp and Facebook

Republic Day 2019 Wishes Images, Gantantra Diwas Wishes Quotes, Status, SMS and Messages: This year marks as the 71st year of India turning into a republic country. So, here are all the different ways you can wish your friends and family on this national holiday.

Republic Day 2020 Wishes: This year marks as the 71st year of India turning into a democratic-republic. Every Indian is definitely beaming with joy and pride. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India where flag hoisting, cultural events and parades take place. The national anthem is sung with utmost patriotism while everyone dresses in traditional attires. It is the day when everyone from different cultures and walks of life come together to celebrate everything the nation has done for them. Parades are taken place while tricolour flags are hoisted in its full glory. Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana is unanimously sung. Now, we cannot always be in touch with our friends and family on such auspicious days, so, here are all the patriotic messages you can send to your loved ones.

Here are some Republic Day 2019 Wishes Image, Gantantra Diwas Wishes Quotes, Status, SMS and Messages below:

1. Freedom Is Nothing But A Chance To Be Better. Happy Republic Day!

2. Let Us Pray For

The Prosperity and Unity of Our Country

On this Republic Day

As We Remember Those Who Fought

to Give Us the Freedom

Vande Mataram!

3. Let Every Teacher Teach

The Student How To Love This Nation,

Let Every Parent Instill

In His Or Her Sons And Daughters

The Beauty Of Our Nation.

Happy Republic Day!

4. Whether you be young or old, tall or short, light skin or dark skin, we all must come together to show the whole world that this nation is the best nation under the sun! Happy Republic Day 2020!

5. We the youth of India should take, the pledge that till our last breath be will fight against terrorism, we will fight against corruption. We will protect our mother India with all we have, Jai Hind! Happy Republic Day!

6. We all are 71 years old together; the youth and the elders. And the power of unity is that we are celebrating the 71st year of Republic Day together. Happy Republic Day 2020!

7. A thousand salutes to this great nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous and great. Happy Republic Day 2020!

8. “A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people” - Mahatma Gandhi

