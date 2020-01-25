Republic Day 2020: Why we celebrate the day, the history and significance behind it

Republic Day 2020: January 26th is celebrated as Republic Day all over India. Read on to know the significance of the day.

Republic Day 2020: One of the National Holidays in India, January 26th is celebrated as Republic Day all over the country. On this day, schools, colleges and most businesses remain shut to celebrate the day and remember when India's constitution came into force and helped India become an independent republic nation. This year, the 71st Republic Day will be celebrated on Sunday.

History and significance of the Repulic day

When India became independent in 1947 on August 15th, the country did not have a constitution. The constitution was then drafted over 166 days with a few sessions left open even to the public for suggestions. On January 14th in 1950, the Indian Constituent Assembly members signed two handwritten copies - one in English and another in Hindi. January 16th - two days after this, was then picked as the Republic Day. This day was picked for the constitution gave citizens of the country the power to govern themselves and choose their own government. This day is celebrated with festivities and patriotic feeling across the country.

On this day in 1950, Dr. Rajendra Prasad began his first term in office as President of the Indian Union. On this day in Delhi, at Rajpath, there is a magnificent parade held by the regiment of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force along with police and paramilitary forces that put on a display of India's power with the latest missiles, weapons and aircrafts.

Thee is also a magnificent skyshow conducted by the Air Force on this day. The day is celebrated by watching the parade on national television.

