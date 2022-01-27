Republic Day 2022: BSF & Pak Rangers exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border; PICS

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today, January 26, 2022. There is a different kind of celebration in the country and social media is filled with pictures of flag hoisting etc. But the one moment that is grabbing all the attention is of the BSF and Pakistani Army exchanging sweets and greetings at the Attari-Wagah border. The pictures of this perfect moment has come out and it is always a pleasure to see the men in uniform from both countries celebrating any festival with love and peace.

As per the long-standing traditions, both sides exchange sweets on special occasions. In the pictures, we can see Both BSF and Pakistani Army holding a box of sweets and posing for the camera as their troops stand behind. It must indeed be a priceless moment for all those who get to witness this special moment. The Republic Day celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence.

Take a look:

Reportedly, the exchange of sweets was suspended in the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic whereas earlier in 2018, the BSF skipped the tradition on January 26 over growing incidents of ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the newly built National War Memorial (NWM) today morning in New Delhi, prior to participating in the 73rd Republic Day celebrations.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt, Defense Secretary, Ajay Kumar, and the Chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces, i.e, Army, Air Force, and Navy, were also present on this occasion.

