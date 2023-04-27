Rinku Singh: 'Shah Rukh Khan called me and said main teri shaadi me aaunga naachne'

In an IPL match against Gujarat Titans led by skipper Rashid Khan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rinku Singh emerged as a hero. Needing 29 in the final over, the match seemed done and dusted until Rinku Singh cleared the rope 5 straight times against Yash Dayal to propel Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to victory. The feat was so improbable that Rinku Singh became an overnight sensation and left the viewers in awe. Shah Rukh Khan was also super-proud of Rinku, and he penned a special tweet for him. Not just that, Rinku revealed that Shah Rukh Khan also called him up and said that he would attend his marriage.

Rinku Singh reveals conversation with Shah Rukh Khan after his unbelievable knock

In a video that is now going viral on Shah Rukh Khan’s fan pages on Twitter, Rinku Singh is heard saying that he got a call from Shah Rukh, who promised him that he would attend his wedding. “Sir (Shah Rukh Khan) called me after that,” said Rinku. When prodded about what SRK told him, Rinku said, “Shaadi ka bol rahe the wo (He was talking about my marriage).” When asked further, Rinku said that SRK told him, “Log mujhe bulaate hain apni shaadi mein, magar main jaata nahi hu. Main teri shaadi mein aaunga naachne. (People call me to attend their marriage, but I don’t go. But I will attend your marriage and dance.” The video has gone absolutely viral on Twitter!

Meanwhile, post the match-winning knock, Shah Rukh Khan posted a picture that showed Rinku’s face photoshopped in a poster of Pathaan. In his tweet, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!”

In his reply, Rinku wrote, “Shah Rukh sir yaaar. Love you sir & thank you for your constant support.”

ALSO READ: VIRAL video: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu shoot for Dunki in Kashmir; Superstar obliges fans with a pic