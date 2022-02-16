RIP Bappi Lahiri: Mamata Banerjee, Amit Shah & other political leaders mourn veteran singer's demise.

Just 10 days after India's legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last, the industry was in for another rude shock. On Wednesday, noted veteran singer Bappi Lahiri passed away at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 69. "His health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, director of Mumbai CritiCare hospital told PTI.

As soon as news of Bappi Lahiri's demise surfaced, several film and political personalities took to social media to offer their condolences and mourn the singer's passing away.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri. A boy from our North Bengal, he rose to all-India fame and success by the dint of his sheer talent and hard work, and made us proud by his musical contributions."

She further tweeted, "We had conferred on him our highest state civilian award “Bangabibhushan" and will continue to remember the genius. My sincere condolences.(2/2)."

Prime Minister Marendra Modi also shared a photo with the late singer-songwriter-compose and tweeted, "Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Take a look at some reactions from the political fraternity:

