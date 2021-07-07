RIP Dilip Kumar: Pakistan PM Imran Khan mourns the demise of the legendary actor

Pakistan PM took to his official Twitter handle and shared information about the late actor. Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his condolence to the death of legendary actor Dilip Kumar. The actor passed away in Mumbai due to prolonged health issues. The actor’s popularity was not only in India but also across the border. His ancestral home was in Peshwar, now Pakistan. The PM mentioned that he can never forget his generosity in helping to raise funds for a trust to set up cancer hospitals in his mother's memory. He shared a tweet on the actor’s demise.

“Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar''s passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when (the) project launched. This is the most difficult time - to raise (the) first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts,” Khan tweeted. His tweet further reads, “Apart from this, for my generation Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor.” Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centres is located in Lahore and Peshawar.

To note, SKMCH&RC, Lahore was the first project of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, initiated by the cricketer-turned-politician Khan.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar's passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when project launched. This is the most difficult time - to raise first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 7, 2021

Apart from this, for my generation Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 7, 2021

Coming to the late actor, it is well-known fact that he was born on December 11, 1922 at his family home in the Qissa Khawani Bazaar area of Peshawar. The Pakistan government has declared his native house as a national heritage and will convert it into a museum in his name. Last year, a Pakistani journalist Shiraz Hassan had shared a few images of late actor’s ancestral home on Twitter. The home was in shambles. The actor had also expressed on the micro-blogging site, “Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar.”

New18 reported that the owner of Kumar’s house, Haji Lal Muhammad, said he had purchased the property in 2005 for Rs 51 lakh. Kumar had visited Peshawar in the early ’90s. People of Peshawar welcomed him with love.

Kumar's original name is Yousuf Khan and is often known as the Nehruvian hero. He did his first film ''Jwar Bhata'' in 1944 and his last ''Qila'' in 1998.

Also Read: RIP Dilip Kumar: When Zayn Malik shared a vintage photo of the legendary actor with the singer's father Yaser

Share your comment ×