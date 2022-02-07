RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Rajya Sabha observes a minute's silence; Adjourns for 1 hour in honour of singer.

The whole country is mourning the unfortunate demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. She breathed her last on February 06 at the age of 92. The singer was fighting the COVID-19 battle and was later diagnosed with pneumonia. She got admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital in early January and pased away on Sunday due to multiple-organ failure.

In her rememberance, the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing session observed a minute's silence. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu also paid a tribute to her in the house as he read an obituary. Naidu said, "In passing away of Lata Mangeshkar, country has lost a legendary playback singer, a compassionate human being & a towering personality in the world of Indian music & film industry. Her passing away marks end of an era & has created irreparable void in world of music."

Soon after paying a tribute, Naidu announced that Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for one hour as a mark of respect and to pay homage to the legendary veteran singer.

Take a look:

On Sunday, Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours and a two-day mourning is also being observed in Maharashtra. Several dignitaries and Bollywood personalities came together to pay their last respects including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who flew in from Delhi for 30 minutes.

