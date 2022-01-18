RIP Pandit Birju Maharaj: A pictorial tribute to the legendary Kathak maestro by Amul

Pandit Birju Maharaj, the doyen of the Lucknow Gharana of Kathak, passed away in the early hours of Monday, i.e. January 17 after suffering a heart attack. People from across the globe paid tribute to classical dance exponent Pt Birju Maharaj, who dedicated his life to the dance form.

On Tuesday, Amul also paid a pictorial tribute to the legendary Kathak maestro. Taking to social media, Amul India shared a beautiful illustration representing Pandit Birju Maharaj. The tagline on the topical read as, “Nritya Ke Maharaj…RIP Pandit Birju Maharaj.” Leaving behind an unparalleled legacy of performing arts, legendary dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj was laid to rest at Delhi's Lodhi Road crematorium in the presence of a handful of family and close ones, amid the COVID-19 protocol in the national capital.

Known as Maharaj Ji by his many fans, he was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, and several other honours.

Among many, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his last respects to the legend by sharing a throwback picture on Twitter. He wrote in Hindi, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Pandit Birju Maharaj ji, who gave Indian dance art form a special recognition across the world. His passing is an irreparable loss to the entire art world. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief. om Shanti!"

Actor Anupam Kher also remembered Birju Maharaj from his days at the National School of Drama. He revealed that watching the Kathak maestro perform was always a 'magical experience'. Kher also talked about how he would try to understand his facial expressions as his “delicate details of acting were amazing”.

Subhash Ghai, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kamal Haasan, Janhvi Kapoor and many others also paid tribute.

