RIP Shane Warne: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar & others mourn Australian cricket icon’s demise

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne passed away on March 04. He is suspected to have died due to a heart attack, as per the media reports. The ace cricketer breathed his last in Koh Samui, Thailand at the age of 52. Shane’s management issued a statement that read, “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course”.

The unfortunate news has left cricket fans and stakeholders of the game heartbroken. Shahid Afridi took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him. My deepest condolences are with Warne's family and loved ones.” Former India opener Gautam Gambhir also expressed grief over Shane’s untimely demise. He said, “Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic! RIP.” Virat Kohli also mourned Shane Warne’s demise and said, “Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball.”

"Shocked, stunned & miserable… Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!," Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar said.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also offered condolences. “Shane Warne was a crowd puller. Magician with the ball. Absolute legend of Australian cricket. First IPL winning captain. He will be missed, He will be remembered forever. #rip #shanewarne,” he wrote on his social media handle. Renowned player of the Pakistan cricket team, Shoaib Malik also took to his Twitter handle and said he was shocked to hear the news of legendary Shane Warne passing away. Vice-President BCCI Rajeev Shukla, Former India fast bowler Munaf Patel and many others also expressed condolences over the demise of Australian cricket icon Shane Warne.

For the uninitiated, Warne was considered to be the greatest leg spinner of all time who took 708 Test wickets in his career from 1992 to 2007.

