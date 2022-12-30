Rishabh Pant Accident: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and others pray for recovery; Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic post

All the cricket lovers and the sports fraternity woke up to a piece of shocking news this morning. On Friday, India’s rising cricketing star Rishabh Pant met with a major car accident. The pictures of the horrific incident have gone viral on social media and everyone is beyond shocked to see them. According to reports the wicketkeeper-batsman met with an accident near Uttarakhand’s Roorkee early in the morning today. He suffered from major injuries after his car rammed into road dividers and later caught fire. It is said that he was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from Delhi when the accident occurred. After being initially admitted to a private hospital in Roorkee, Pant was later referred to a hospital in Dehradun. He has reportedly suffered injuries on the head, along with a ligament injury on his right ankle, police sources said. After this incident took place, several cricketers took to their social media handles to wish him a speedy recovery. Scroll down to read all the messages for Rishabh. Recovery messages from cricketers

Virender Sehwag is one such name that needs no introduction. The former Indian cricketer took to his Twitter handle the moment Rishabh Pant’s accident news came out and wrote, “Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao.”

Another big name from the Indian cricketing fraternity, Gautam Gambhir took to his Twitter handle to wish him a speedy recovery. He wrote, “Wishing a very speedy & full recovery to Rishabh! Take care @RishabhPant17.”

Munaf Patel too took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Did I am hearing correct news of @RishabhPant17 Praying for sppedy recovery to #RishabhPant #DriveSafe.”

Popular Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting too took to his Twitter handle and hoped for a speedy recovery of the star. He wrote, “Thinking of @RishabhPant17. Hope you're on the mend and back on your feet soon.”

KL Rahul too wrote, “Sending all my love and well wishes @RishabhPant17. Praying for a speedy and successful recovery.”

Jasprit Bumrah wrote, “My thoughts and prayers are with @RishabhPant17 and his family, wishing him a speedy recovery.”

Neeraj Chopra who made our country proud at the Olympics this year took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “My thoughts and prayers are with @RishabhPant17. Wishing you a speedy recovery and hope to see you back to doing what you do best.”

Virat Kohli too prayed for his speedy recovery and wrote, “Get well soon @RishabhPant17. Praying for your recovery.”

Rishabh Pant’s statement to Police According to the statement given by Pant to the police, he felt sleepy around 5:30 am and then hit the divider. The police reported that the 25-year-old escaped the car through the window, as his vehicle caught fire and fire tenders had to be called to extinguish the vehicle. BCCI’s statement regarding Rishabh Pant’s health BCCI released a statement after Rishabh Pant’s accident today. The statement read, “India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries. Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment. The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.”

