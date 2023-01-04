Rishabh Pant shifted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital; Shah Rukh Khan has THIS message for the cricketer

Rishabh Pant recently made it to the headlines after he met with a major car accident. The pictures of the horrific incident have gone viral on social media and everyone is beyond shocked to see them. According to reports, the wicketkeeper-batsman met with an accident near Uttarakhand’s Roorkee. He suffered from major injuries after his car rammed into road dividers and later caught fire. It is said that he was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from Delhi when the accident occurred. After being initially admitted to a private hospital in Roorkee, Pant was later referred to a hospital in Dehradun. He has reportedly suffered injuries on the head, along with a ligament injury on his right ankle, police sources said. Now, the latest videos of him being airlifted from Dehradun and being shifted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital today. Apart from that, even Shah Rukh Khan sent his best wishes to the cricketer when a fan asked him about Pant at the Ask SRK session. Rishabh Pant shifted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital

A video is going viral on social media where we can see an ambulance arriving at Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital. The ambulance was followed by a Police van and several paparazzi people ran behind the ambulance to get a glimpse of Rishabh Pant. In the ambulance, we can see a stretcher on which the cricketer was lying, all covered in blankets. There were several medical staff present in the van too. As per the BCCI, Pant “will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director- Arthroscopy and Shoulder Service at the hospital.” Pant will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation. “The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of [Pant] and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period.” Check out the video:

Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet for Rishabh Pant Today ahead of the release of his much-awaited film Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan started an Ask SRK session on his Twitter. One of the fan during that session asked him, “@iamsrk Please send good wishes to rishabh pant for his speedy recovery..#AskSRK.” To this SRK replied, “Inshaallah he will be well soon. He is a fighter and a very tough guy.” Check out the tweet:

Urvashi Rautela’s mother wishes for Rishabh Pant’s speedy recovery A lot has been spoken about Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela’s relationship status. The two sparked dating rumours after their social media banter. Well, the day Rishabh met with an accident, Urvashi took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her and captioned it as ‘praying’. Fans speculated that this post was for Rishabh. Now, the actress’ mother took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of Rishabh and captioned it as, “Social media की अफ़वाह एक तरफ़ और आप का स्वस्थ हो के अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर उत्तराखंड का नाम रोशन करना दूसरी तरफ़ सिद्धबलिबाबा आप पर विशेष कृपा करे आप सभी लोग भी प्रार्थना करे #Godblessyou #RishabhPant.”

Urvashi Rautela’s cryptic post Urvashi Rautela who is linked to Rishabh Pant these days, shared a cryptic post after cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a road accident. She had earlier made headlines for her love-filled posts without mentioning the person they were aimed at. They later went on to attack each other with cryptic posts. After this fans too have been leaving no chance to link the two stars be it at the cricket stadium or on social media. Well, today after the news of Rishabh’s accident came out, she shared a picture of herself in white attire and captioned it as ‘praying’.

