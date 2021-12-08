Rohit Sharma named as Team India's ODI captain, replaces Virat Kohli

On Wednesday, Rohit Sharma was named as the captain of Team India in One-day Internationals. He will be taking over from Virat Kohli. Rohit was also named as India's Test vice-captain as the Board of Control for Cricket selection committee picked an 18-member squad for the 3-Test series. “The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward,” BCCI tweeted.

The development comes on the day the board announced India's squad for the three-Test series starting December 26.

A few months ago, while relinquishing T20I captaincy, Virat Kohli took to his social media handle and wrote, "After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi Bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this t20 World Cup in Dubai in October. I have spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability."

He also thanked everyone for their support during his journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. He also added, "Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward."

