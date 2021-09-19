Rohit Sharma needs only 3 sixes to become India's first batsman to hit 400 sixes in T20

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to start from today. The first match will be between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The two teams are the two most successful franchises in the history of IPL and had won eight titles between themselves. After Rohit, Dhoni is the most successful IPL captain, having led CSK to three titles – in 2010, 2011 and 2018. Rohit is also one the most successful captain in IPL and today he has a chance of becoming India’s batsman to hit 400 sixes in T20.

Rohit is eighth on the list of batsmen with most sixes. The list is led by Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Brendon McCullum, Shane Watson, AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch. With 397 sixes, he is just three sixes short and provided if he does that then Rohit will become the first Indian batsman in the history of T20 cricket to breach the 400-six mark in T20. In fact, only four players have hit 300 sixes in T20 cricket. After Rohit, it is Suresh Raina (324), Virat Kohli (315) and MS Dhoni (303).

Rohit has completed his mandatory quarantine and is back to training for the first match of the UAE leg.

Of the 397 sixes, 224 have been achieved in the IPL and out of which 173 have come while representing MI. The remaining 51 sixes Rohit has hit in IPL. He is only behind Chris Gayle (357) and AB de Villiers (245) on the elite list.

