RPF employee rescues elder person from getting crushed under the train; Twitterati lauds officer

A brave video of an RPF employee shows how the personnel saved an elderly person from a mishap at the railway station.

The RPF employees are known for their quick reflexes and responses to the mishaps taking place on railway stations. There have been many incidents where an on-duty RPF officer has managed to save the lives of those who are accidentally about to fall under the train. Recently, a similar incident took place at Dadar station in Mumbai. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal shared a video of how a watchful RPF employee saved the life of an elderly person from falling under the train.

The incident took place at Dadar where an elderly person was trying to get down from the moving train but slipped and fell under the train holding on to the gate of the train. Fortunately, an alert RPF employee rescued the person on time and prevented the mishap. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera on the station which was later shared by Piyush Goyal on his Twitter. The entire brave actions of the RPF employee gained him a lot of appreciation from the people.

Take a look at the video-

सेवा और सुरक्षा को प्रतिबद्ध RPF: दादर, मुंबई में चलती ट्रेन से पैर फिसलने के कारण एक बुजुर्ग को RPF कर्मचारी ने अपनी सतर्कता से ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से बचाया। मुझे RPF के कर्मचारियों पर गर्व है जिनके त्वरित एक्शन ने एक अमूल्य जीवन को बचाया। pic.twitter.com/NQszTZds1R — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 24, 2021

While sharing the video, the railways minister wrote in Hindi, “सेवा और सुरक्षा को प्रतिबद्ध RPF: दादर, मुंबई में चलती ट्रेन से पैर फिसलने के कारण एक बुजुर्ग को RPF कर्मचारी ने अपनी सतर्कता से ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से बचाया। मुझे RPF के कर्मचारियों पर गर्व है जिनके त्वरित एक्शन ने एक अमूल्य जीवन को बचाया।”, which translates to, “RPF Committed to Service and Safety: An RPF employee with his vigilance saved an elderly person from being hit by a train after he slipped off a moving train in Dadar, Mumbai. I am proud of RPF employees whose quick action saved a priceless life.”

A user commented and appreciated the personnel on-duty, “The Jawans in railway protection force in addition to ensuring platform safety, station safety are also champions when it comes to savings hundreds of lives every year resultant of such incidents. A salute to all those ensuring railway passenger safety.”

