Run towards safety: Pune Police gives a twist to 19-year-old boy’s viral running video

Pune Police recently took to Twitter to share a post warning people about cyber safety with the help of the recent viral video featuring a 19-year-old boy running. Pradeep Mehra from Uttarakhand, became an internet sensation after filmmaker Vinod Kapri posted a video of him running home at midnight post his work. In the viral post shared on Twitter, Pune Police warned the citizens against scam callers asking for OTP with a screenshot of Pradeep from the viral video. “You when a telecaller calls you asking for your OTP #BeCyberSafe #RunTowardsSafety #PradeepMehra,” they wrote along with the screen grab.

For those unaware, when the filmmaker saw Pradeep running from work to home, he offered him a ride. However, the latter denied and revealed that he works in an outlet in Noida, Sector 16, and travels home like this, everyday. The 19-year-old boy from Uttarakhand told the filmmaker that taking the lift to his home will affect his practice as he was working hard to join the Army. Sharing the video, Vinod Kapri wrote, “This is PURE GOLD. Last night, at around 12 am, I saw this boy running on a road in Noida with a bag on his shoulders. I thought that he is facing some trouble, so I should offer him lift. However, he declined my offer. You will fall in love with him when you come to know why he said ‘no’ to taking lift."

Take a look:

Soon the video went viral on the internet, and netizens praised him for his efforts. Not only this, but Lt. Gen. Satish Dua (Retd.) also offered to help him join Army. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “His Josh is commendable, and to help him pass the recruitment tests on his merit, I've interacted with Colonel of KUMAON Regiment, Lt Gen Rana Kalita, the Eastern Army Commander. He is doing the needful to train the boy for recruitment into his Regiment. Jai Hind”.

