Russia-Ukraine Crisis: 18,000 Indian nationals left Ukraine since first advisory, says MEA

On Thursday, India confirmed that a total of 18,000 Indian nationals have left crisis-hit Ukraine, days after Russia ordered its troops into the region.

Speaking to the media, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said, "A total of 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since our first advisory was released. 30 flights under Operation Ganga have brought back 6,400 Indians from Ukraine so far. In the next 24 hours, 18 flights have been scheduled."

“This increased number of flights reflects the large of Indians who have crossed over from Ukraine and are now in the neighbouring countries. We will further step up efforts to bring all these Indian nationals back to India at the earliest,” the spokesperson further said.

He added that the Indian government is scheduling more flights and a large number of Indians will be back home in the next 2-3 days. He further appreciated the Ukrainian government and the neighbouring countries for hosting Indian nationals and providing support in evacuating them.

Earlier today, a video surfaced on the internet wherein General Vijay Kumar Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation, was seen cheering the rescued Indians who had boarded the flight from Poland. Before that, a video from another rescue flight from Budapest had surfaced wherein a pilot had welcomed the nationals with a heartwarming message: “We are very happy to see all of you safe and sound and are proud of each and every one of you for your courage and determination. You overcame the uncertainty, the hardship, the fear and have made it here safely. And now it’s time to go back to our motherland, it’s time to go home”.

