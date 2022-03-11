Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Indian Embassy in Moscow issues guidelines for students; Deets Inside

On Friday, the Indian Embassy in Moscow issued guidelines for students studying across Russia. In the official statement, the authorities said there is “no security reason” for students to leave Russia amid conflict with Ukraine. The guidelines were issued after students sought advice from the Embassy on their stay in Russia.

“The Embassy has been receiving messages from Indian students in universities in Russia seeking advice on their continued stay in the country. The Embassy would like to reassure all students that at present we see no security reasons for them to leave. The Embassy is in regular contact with relevant authorities with respect to the safety and security of the Indian nationals, including students,” the Indian Embassy in Moscow said in the statement, however, added that certain disruption of banking services in Russia and direct flight connectivity from Russia to India is taking place.

“If students have concerns regrading these aspects and would like to travel back to India, they may consider doing so,” it further stated.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow said it was informed that a number of universities have shifted to online distance learning mode. “Regarding the academic programs, the Embassy has been informed by a number of universities that they have already shifted to the online distance learning mode. Students are advised to exercise their discretion in consultation with their respective universities on the appropriate course of action regarding continuation of their academic activities without disruption,” it said.

