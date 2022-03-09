S Sreesanth announces retirement: I have chosen to end my first-class cricket career

Fast bowler S Sreesanth has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket today. He played the first two matches for Kerala in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. On Wednesday, the 39-year-old shared a series of tweets and a short video on Twitter to announce the reasons behind his decision. To note, he has represented India in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs, and 10 T20Is. He was banned for life after spot-fixing allegations during that IPL season. His punishment was reduced to seven years and was later allowed to get back to cricket.

The tweets read, “For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment. ICC has been a tremendous honor. During my 25 years career as a Cricket player, I've always pursued success and winning cricket games, while preparing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance. It has been an honor to represent my family. Today is a difficult day for me, but it is also a day of reflection and gratitude. Playing for Ecc, Ernakulam district,varies diff. League and tournament teams, Kerala state cricket association,Bcci, Warwickshire county cricket team,Indian airlines cricket team, Bpcl, and ICC.”

Take a look at the tweets here:

Sreesanth had made his first-class comeback in a game against Meghalaya at the Ranji Trophy 2022.

