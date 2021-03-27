Sachin Tendulkar goes into home quarantine after testing positive for COVID 19; Fans wish him speedy recovery

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to announce that he tested positive for COVID 19 despite all precautions. The legendary cricketer also revealed that all his family members tested negative for COVID 19.

Sachin Tendulkar revealed in a statement that he tested positive for COVID 19 on Saturday morning. In a statement, he informed that he had been taking all the necessary precautions to avoid COVID 19. However, now that he has tested positive, the former Indian Cricketer informed that he is quarantining at home. Sachin also revealed that all his family members with him have tested negative and are taking proper care. Sachin had recently returned to Mumbai after winning the legends tournament.

Sharing the news, Sachin released a statement. He wrote, "I've been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure COVID is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive for today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols advised by doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you."

As soon as Sachin put out the news, fans started wishing him speedy recovery. A fan wrote, "Take care sir.Covid can be a silent spectator but shouldn't be a participant in your life. #Indiaagainstcovid." Another wrote, "You are the heart of India .. you will get well soon ... best wishes for a speedy & total recovery."

Over the past few weeks, several renowned personalities tested positive for COVID 19. Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Paresh Rawal and others are currently home quarantining and recovering from the virus. Owing to the rising cases of COVID 19 in Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray announced a night curfew to be imposed in the state. As per the new rules, the malls will have to shut by 8 PM in the night.

