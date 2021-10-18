Sachin Tendulkar lauds little kid’s passion for cricket; Shares a video showing his ‘brilliant’ skills

Indians have an inclination towards several games and it is evidently visible. However, when it comes to cricket, the scenario is entirely different. After all, cricket is not just a sport, it is a religion and has a massive following across the country. Not just the adults but kids are also seen going crazy for the game. In fact, several kids even grow up with a dream to make it big in cricket and don’t mind sweating hard for their dream.

Interestingly, a young boy with stupendous cricket skills had found his way to the trends this morning after cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a video on his social media account. In the video, the little boy was seen flaunting his skills with the ball and giving each batsman a tough time in the gully cricket. He was sharp and a powerhouse of talent. While Sachin got the video from a friend, he was bowled by the lad’s skills. Sharing the video, the legendary cricketer wrote, “Wow! Received this video from a friend… It's brilliant. The love and passion this little boy has for the game is evident.”

Take a look at Sachin Tendulkar’s post:

Wow!



Received this video from a friend…



It's brilliant. The love and passion this little boy has for the game is evident.#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/q8BLqWVVl2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 14, 2021

The video went viral in no time and the netizens were also seen hailing the little boy’s talent. Apparently, the kid happens to be from Bangladesh. A Twitter user replied to Sachin’s post and tweeted, “His name is Asaduzzaman Sadid. 6y old. From Barishal, Bangladesh. He picked up the ball as early as when he was three. Sadid idolises Rashid Khan and doesn’t miss any of his matches. No wonder he is called 'Rashid Khan Jr.' in his neighbourhood.”

