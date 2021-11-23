Sachin Tendulkar posts video of a dog as wicket keeper in street cricket match & leaves netizens in awe

We all know that dogs are the best companion one can have in life. We all have must come across several videos on the internet which proves that they are the best friend also. Recently, a video has taken over the internet which shows a dog playing cricket. Even former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar cannot stop himself from sharing it on social media. The video may make you smile with its infectious happiness. The legend shared it on his Twitter handle.

The video starts with children playing cricket with stumps made from sticks on a street. A dog can also be seen roaming around the area. As the video goes on, a girl holding the bat hits the ball and the dog quickly catches it and returns it to the bowler. “Received this from a friend and I must say, those are some 'sharp' ball catching skills. We've seen wicket-keepers, fielders and all-rounders in cricket, but what would you name this?” Tendulkar captioned the post on Twitter.

As soon as he shared the video, netizens dropped comments. One of the users wrote, “Amicably great ball catching, I Must say.” Another wrote, “Wish I had an all-rounder like him to catch the ball, when me and my brother used to play cricket in our court yard during childhood.”

Take a look at the post here:

Received this from a friend and I must say, those are some 'sharp' ball catching skills



We've seen wicket-keepers, fielders and all-rounders in cricket, but what would you name this? pic.twitter.com/tKyFvmCn4v — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 22, 2021

Another user writes, “This recollects childhood memories of mine playing galli cricket. And i must say dogs are sharp in fielding.” Many left clap emojis in the comment section. The video has gone viral.

