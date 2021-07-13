Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh among others remember 1983 World Cup hero, Yashpal Sharma

The fans and ones associated with the cricket fraternity took to twitter to offer their condolences to Yashpal Sharma’s family. Details

On Tuesday morning, former Indian cricketer, Yashpal Sharma, 66, passed away due to a cardiac arrest. The middle order batsman was a part of India’s 1983 world cup winning team, and played a key role in making the country lift the cup. He made his debut in 1978 in a game against Pakistan and Test debut a year later against England. The fans and ones associated with the cricket fraternity took to twitter to offer their condolences to Yashpal Sharma’s family.

Indian legend, Sachin Tendulkar was among the first to tweet his condolences to the family. The former Indian batsman revealed that he was shocked and pained by the demise. “Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered. My sincere condolences to the entire Sharma family,” Sachin tweeted. Indian coach, Ravi Shastri, who represented India with Sharma, is saddened by the sudden death. “Really saddened and shocked at losing a colleague of World Cup fame so early in life. Condolences to the family and God bless his soul,” Ravi shared.

Virender Sehwag called Yashpal the hero of 1983 world cup. “So sorry to hear about #YashpalSharma Paaji 's passing away, one of the heroes of our 1983 WC win. Heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti,” read his tweet. Former Indian fast bowler, Venkatesh Prasad is heartbroken by the loss of a legend. “Heartbreaking to learn about the passing away of 1983 World Cup winner #YashpalSharma. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Pray that his soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti.”

Yuvraj Singh said, “Very sad news of the untimely demise of Yashpal Sharma paaji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family and loved ones.” Meanwhile, Yashpal Sharma’s contribution to the world cup win in 1983 will be a part of the soon to be released, Kabir Khan directed ’83 fronted by Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. In an interview to Pinkvilla, the director said, “I was really excited to show him what we have done with his character. Actor Jatin Sarna has played him brilliantly, and it's sad that we couldn’t show him that part. I always saw him as one of the fittest and a strong looking man for his age. He was famous in the team for being someone who was strong, always eating almonds - it really comes as a shock.”

