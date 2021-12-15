Sachin Tendulkar says ‘Can have Misal Pav any day’ as he shares a video relishing his favourite snack

India is a vast country with multiple languages and cultures. There are different food cultures and various regions are famous because of their food items. Right from South to North, East to West, as you travel, the food taste changes. Amongst the most popular snacks is Misal Pav. Former cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar has shared a video in which he has expressed his love for it.

The video starts with Tendulkar squeezing lemon onto a plate full of Misal. Then, he enjoys it with a piece of pav. He can't emphasise enough about how tasty it is. He also mentions that it reminds him of a dish called Khao Suey from Burma. “Misal Pav ki kuch baat hi alag hai. It reminds me of Burmese Khao Suey. But, Maharashtra chi Misal Pav ek number,” he was heard saying in the video. He shared this video and captioned it as, "Be it a Sunday or a Monday, I’ll take Misal Pav any day!”

To note, Misal Pav is a popular Maharashtrian dish that is loved by many. It consists of misal and pav. The final dish is topped with farsan, sev, onions, lemon and coriander. It is usually served with bread.

Take a look here:

Be it a Sunday or a Monday, I’ll take Misal Pav any day!



What's your idea of a perfect breakfast?#MisalPav pic.twitter.com/VewgsNTsRH — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2021

Netizens agreed with the cricketer. Actor Sikandar Kher also commented on his post, “This is true sir”. Some users also wrote how they were craving for this dish. One of the users wrote, “Sir aapko dekh ke hame bhi khane ka man ker raha hai.”

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar posts video of a dog as wicket keeper in street cricket match & leaves netizens in awe