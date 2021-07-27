Sachin Tendulkar shares video of a differently abled man playing carom with his feet; Netizens say ‘amazing'

If you have a strong determination of achieving something in your life then nothing can stop you. It is our motivation that drives us to fulfill our dream and also makes dreams true. Considered as the God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar has inspired a lot of people and continues to do so. But today, it looks like the cricketer was inspired by someone else. He also shared the video along with a motivational caption. As soon as he shared, the video went viral and grabbed the netizens' attention.

Sharing it on his Twitter handle, Sachin wrote, “The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one’s determination. Here's Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto. Love his motivation to find ways to make things possible, something that we can all learn from him. #MondayMotivation.” In the video, we can see Gothankar playing carrom with his feet and successfully making the coins go in the pocket. In the end, the other players can be seen touching his feet as a sign of respect.

Netizens also commented and called it amazing. One of the users wrote, “Salute to him amazing.” Another wrote, “Great example for Possible and Impossible. Learning and hardwork important till last.”



The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one’s determination.

Here's Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto. Love his motivation to find ways to make things possible, something that we can all learn from him. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Cw6kPP4uUz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2021

The cricketer often shares such inspirational videos and encourages his fans. People still love him a lot. He is the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, and the only player to have scored one hundred international centuries. Tendulkar had played 664 international cricket matches in total, scoring 34,357 runs.

