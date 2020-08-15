Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Hardik Pandya & others share heartfelt posts on MS Dhoni's retirement

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Hardik Pandya and others share heart-warming posts on MS Dhoni's retirement on their respective social media accounts.

The cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar shared a heart-warming post on his Instagram account as the Indian skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement today. Sachin Tendulkar wrote in his post, "Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @mahi7781. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings. Not just Sachin, even Sourav Ganguly and Hardik Pandya shared their heart-warming messages for Dhoni on their respective social media handles. Sourav Ganguly wrote, "It is an end of an era. What a player he has been for the country and world cricket.

His leadership qualities have been something which will be hard to match specially in the shorter format of the game and his batting in one day cricket at his early stages made the world stand up and notice his flair and sheer natural brilliance. Every good thing comes to an end and this has been an absolute brilliant one ...he has set the standards for the wicketkeepers to come and make a mark for the country ... he will finish with no regrets on the field ...An outstanding career ..I wish him the best in life."

Check out the posts:

Hardik Pandya stated in his Instagram post that, "There’s only one MS Dhoni. Thank you my friend and elder brother for being the biggest inspiration in my career. Will miss playing with you in the blue jersey but am sure you will always be there for me and will keep guiding me #7 @mahi7781." The fans of MS Dhoni also flooded the social media space with emotional posts for the skipper.

(ALSO READ: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina announce retirement from International Cricket; Fans say ‘you’ll be missed’)

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×