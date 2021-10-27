Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur’s doppelganger takes the internet by storm; PIC inside

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan may be superstars of Bollywood. But when we talk about their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, then they are no less than celebrities. Their one picture can drive all the fans crazy and there is a different level of obsession with both these munchkins amidst netizens. Well, talking about Tim, he is already a star and his cuteness has become the talk of the town ever since he was born. Imagine if there were not one but two Taimur’s.

Confused right? Well, recently a picture of a small kid is going viral and for all the right reasons. Apparently, that kid has a striking resemblance to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan. Yes! You heard that right. Taimur too has found his doppelganger. The moment a picture of this kid was posted on the internet, it went viral and netizens started calling him Taimur’s lookalike. Reportedly, the name of this kid is Zaryan Thapar, a young boy almost about the same age as Taimur and looks so much like him that it will leave you surprised.

Take a look:

The picture, after being uploaded, swiftly went viral with over 21,000 likes in less than an hour. Netizens dropped hearts in the comments box and also gushed over their cuteness. “Wow! Now we can see two cute kids,” a user said. Another user commented, “Mashallah.”

We wonder if Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have seen the picture yet. We bet the fans are eagerly waiting for their reaction.

