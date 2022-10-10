Samajwadi Party founder and former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

Mulayam Singh Yadav, a politician and the founder-patron of the Samajwadi Party, passed away on Monday at the age of 82. He served for three non-consecutive terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and also served as the Minister of Defence, Government of India. Mulayam Singh was under treatment at Gurugram's Medanta hospital since last week, however, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after his health deteriorated and was on lifesaving drugs, said the hospital.

Confirming the news, Mulayam's son and politician Akhilesh Yadav said in a brief statement shared on the Samajwadi Party's Twitter handle: "My respected father and everyone's leader is no more." Popularly referred to as "Netaji" by Samajwadi Party supporters and leaders. He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP. Mulayam Singh Yadav was born to Murti Devi and Sughar Singh Yadav on 22 November 1939 in Saifai village, Etawah district, Uttar Pradesh, India.

PM Modi mourns the loss of Mulayam Singh Yadav

Tributes started pouring in soon after the news of his death broke. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of Mulayam on his Twitter handle and wrote: "Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia."

Mulayam Singh Yadav early life

Mulayam Singh Yadav rose in UP politics in a period of intense social and political ferment after the 1970s. Before entering into full-time politics, he was a wrestler and a teacher and had three degrees in political science- a B.A. from Karm Kshetra Post Graduate College in Etawah, a B.T. from A. K. College in Shikohabad, and an M.A. from B. R. College, Agra University.

