Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh passes away at 64

Renowned politician Amar Singh has breathed his last after a prolonged illness in Singapore.
7386 reads Mumbai
Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh passes away at 64
Every time we think that 2020 cannot get worse, it proves us wrong. After losing some of the big stars in Bollywood, the country’s political domain has witnessed a massive jolt as renowned politician Amar Singh breathed his last today after prolonged illness. He was 64.

Credits :India TV

