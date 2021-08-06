Sand artist Manas Sahoo's sculpt of Neeraj Chopra after he qualified for Javelin throw final is unmissable

India is yet again in a celebratory mode. On Wednesday, Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian javelin thrower to enter the finals of the game in Olympics Tokyo 2020. He threw a monstrous throw of 86.65 m that put him on the top of the Group A qualification after just his first attempt. Following his big achievement, Neeraj said, "I am at my first Olympic Games, and I feel very good. In the warm-up, my performance wasn't so good, but then (in the qualifying round) my first throw had a good angle and was a perfect throw.” The men's Javelin throw final will be on August 7 at the Olympic Stadium.

Ever since the big achievement, wishes have been pouring in for the ‘Olympic hero’. On Thursday, to praise Neeraj and celebrate his achievement, sand artist Manas Sahoo sculpted a tribute. Wishing him good luck, the artist on the beautiful sand art piece wrote, “India waiting for gold”. A tweet shared by Asian News International showed the massive sand art on Neeraj Chopra.

Odisha | Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo created a sand art of Javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra after the latter qualified for the men's javelin throw final #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/uYlVnI2QuN — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

Finland's Lassi Etelatalo was another thrower who automatically qualified in the first attempt. Earlier on Tuesday, another Indian Javelin thrower Annu Rani, unfortunately, failed to qualify for the women's final at the Olympic Stadium.

Well, PV Sindhu's and Mirabai Chanu's recent big win in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has made every Indian proud. All Indians are keeping their fingers crossed for more wins in the international sports event. Now all eyes will be on Neeraj to deliver India's elusive Olympic medal in athletics on Saturday.