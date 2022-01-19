Sania Mirza announces retirement with 2022 as her final season, says ‘I think my body is wearing down’

It is always a pleasure to watch your favourite sports personalities play on the field of their respective games and when they announce their retirement millions of hearts get shattered. Well, Sania Mirza fans stay strong as the Tennis star on Wednesday announced that 2022 will be her final season on the WTA tour. This announcement came after Sania and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok suffered an opening-round loss in the women's doubles event of the ongoing Australian Open.

According to reports in Livemint.com, Sania Mirza after this match said, “There are a few reasons for it. It is not as simple as 'okay I'm not going to play'. I do feel my recovery is taking longer, I'm putting my three-year-old son at risk by travelling so much with him, that's something I have to take into account," said Mirza after her match. Sania further continued, “I think my body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I'm not saying that's the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I'm getting older," she added.

Sania Mirza revealed that she is not able to find the motivation to come out and play anymore. Sania even said that she is not enjoying the process of playing anymore as much as she used to before. But, she wishes to play the season as she is enjoying it enough to play the year. She concluded by saying that she has worked very hard to come back, lose weight, get fit and set an example for mothers and new mothers to follow their dreams as much as they can.

