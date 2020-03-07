Sania Mirza’s THIS picture with son Izhaan from tennis court will make your weekend brighter; Check it out

Sania Mirza, who often shares pictures of her son Izhaan Mirza Malik, is making the headlines for a beautiful post with her little munchkin.

Tennis star Sania Miza is quite an avid social media user. Not only does she has won hearts with her stupendous game in tennis, but her style game is also on point. Besides, ever since the tennis star has become a mother of a cute munchkin Izhaan Mirza Malik, her social media has turned out to be a treat for the sore eyes. Sania often shares beautiful pictures of herself with her son and it is difficult to take our eyes off this adorable mother-son duo.

Recently, the tennis star once again shared a stunning picture with her little prince and is breaking the internet for all the right reasons. In the picture, Sania was seen wearing an Indian jersey and was all smiles as she posted with Izhaan who looked adorable in his beige coloured jacket. It seemed to be a candid picture which was clicked in a tennis court. Besides, Sania’s no make up look and her flawless smile made its way straight to our hearts.

Take a look at Sania Mirza and her son’s Izhaan Mirza Malik’s recent picture:

For the uninitiated, Sania is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik for almost a decade now. While their Indo-Pak wedding grabbed a lot of eyeballs, the couple has been going strong with their relationship. She gave birth to a baby boy in October 2018 and hosted a grand party on his first birthday. She even shared a beautiful picture of Izhaan and wrote, "Exactly one year since you came into this world and became our world... you smiled the first day you were born and continue to spread smiles everywhere you go... my truest, purest, most amazing boy... Happy Birthday my little angel… Thank you for choosing us my little Izhaan"

