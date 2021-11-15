Sania Mirza shares adorable PICS feat mom Nasima as they both celebrate their birthdays today

Sania Mirza has turned a year older today on the 15th of November. But it’s a day of double the joy and happiness as she shares her birthday with mom Nasima Mirza. To mark this special occasion, the tennis star took to her social media account and dropped a gallery of rather adorable and unseen pictures with her mother. Not only that, Sania penned a sweet message to wish Nasima on her birthday too.

Tennis star Sania Mirza is quite active on social media. She is someone who does not shy away from sharing glimpses of her life with fans and followers in the virtual world. From candid pictures with her family,to adorable videos – Sania’s Instagram handle has it all. And today, as Sania rings in another year of her life, she took to the photo-blogging site to share a few pictures with her mother Nasima Mirza, with whom she shares her birthday. Sania posted an unseen picture of a baby Sania in the arms of her mother. The next two pictures showcase a grown-up Sania posing with her mom on different occasions. Sharing these pictures, Sania wrote, “Happy birthday mumma forever grateful for sharing my birthday with you..Your baby forever love you @nasimamirza”.

Take a look:

In a few hours since she shared the birthday post for her mother, netizens, friends, and fans flooded it with likes and comments. Singer Neeti Mohan wrote, “happy birthday dear @mirzasania @nasimamirza aunty love (heart emoji)”. Cricketer Suresh Raina also left a comment that read “happy birthday”.

