Santoor maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori passes away in Gurugram hospital

It seems to be a difficult year for the Indian music industry. After losing celebs like Lata Mangeshkar and Mangeshkar early this year, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and KK’s recent demise has broken millions of hearts. And just when we were coming to terms with the loss, another legendary artist passed away today. We are talking about Santoor maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori. According to media reports, Pandit Bhajan Sopori passed away while undergoing treatment in Fortis Hospital in Gurugram.

So far the exact cause of the legendary santoor maestro is yet to be known. For the uninitiated, Pandit Bhajan Sopori was born in 1948 and hailed from Kashmir’s Sopore valley. He belonged to the Sufiana gharana and gave his first performance in 1953 at the age of five. The santoor legend had learnt Hindustani classical music from his grandfather and father SC Sopori and Shambhoo Nath respectively. Pandit Bhajan Sopori went to Western University to learn western classical music. In fact, he even taught music at the same university later. In his impressive career so far, Pandit Bhajan Sopori went on to perform in the United States, England, Egypt and Germany.

To note, Pandit Bhajan Sopori was honoured with Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1992 and the Padma Shri in 2004 for his stupendous contribution to Indian music. His demise came as a massive shock to his fans across the world. Earlier, legendary santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma had also passed away due to cardiac arrest. It was reported that the renowned santoor player was also suffering from kidney ailments for the last six months and was even undergoing dialysis.