Sara Ali Khan fails to appear in the top 10 Googled personality in India; Ranks sixth in Pakistan's list

On Wednesday, the search engine Google released India's list for personalities of 2019. It had names of Abhinandan Varthaman, Lata Mangeshkar, Vicky Kaushal, Tara Sutaria, Ranu Mondal, Sidharth Shukla and Koena Mitra. The movies list showed names like Kabir Singh, Gully Boy, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel, among others. One thing brought the audience to a shock when compared to India's list that of Pakistan was that Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut with Kedarnath in 2018 appeared as the sixth-most searched personality in Pakistan whereas she was not there in India's top 10 list.

Now that definitely left everyone surprised as Sara has done two films till now- Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput and Simmba with Ranveer Singh. The actress has garnered a massive fan following and audiences are already going gaga over her performances in the movie. Infact she will soon be seen in two big movies, Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan and David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. She is the most talked-about actress currently. From making her fans go wow with her gym look to her amazing videos or fashion presence, Sara has managed to steal many hearts.

Besides Sara, Pakistan's‘ Personalities’ list featured singer Adnan Sami and the ‘Movies/TV’ list featured Avengers: Endgame, Bigg Boss 13, Kabir Singh, Captain Marvel, Motu Patlu, Gully Boy and others. Indian films are currently banned in Pakistan but Kabir Singh and Gully Boy remained top online trends.

