SC seeks response from Centre & States by tomorrow evening on steps to curb pollution

The national capital’s air quality has been deteriorating day by day after Diwali. However, the state government is also taking a step to curb it. A visible improvement in Delhi's air quality was recorded on Sunday, but it remained in the 'very poor' category. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has asked Centre and State governments to respond by tomorrow evening on steps to curb air pollution. This came after the Delhi Government suggested lockdown owing to the high pollution level.

The Delhi Government in its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on Monday said that it is “ready to take steps like complete lockdown to control the local emissions. However, such a step would be meaningful if it is implemented across the NCR and the neighbouring states”. India Today report mentions that the Solicitor General has informed the SC that steps like stopping trucks from entering Delhi and implementing odd-even vehicle policy have been undertaken. The Haryana Government has also brought in a work from home policy and stopped construction and trash burning, it further informed.

The SC has directed the Centre to call an urgent meeting with Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The Court posted the case for hearing on Wednesday. Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and UP are to be present at the meetings.

To note, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that virtual classes will continue in the city schools, adding that construction activities will also be shut down for four days from November 14 to 17.

