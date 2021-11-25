Schools for classes 1 to 4 to reopen in Maharashtra from December 1

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, schools, colleges were closed in the country. And now it has been more than a year since they have closed. But in some states, the government is taking a decision and reopening schools. In Maharashtra also, the state government held a Cabinet meeting in which they took a big decision and approved the reopening of the school for students of classes 1 to 4 from December 1. But strict COVID 19 protocols will be followed while reopening schools.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Thursday that students from classes 1 to 12 will be able to attend the offline session from the beginning of the next month. ANI quoted her saying, “After discussing with the CM, cabinet and paediatric task force, the state cabinet has decided to reopen schools from classes 1-4 in rural areas and classes 1-7 in urban areas from December 1. We are committed to safe resumption of schools.” To note, classes from 8 to 12 have already begun in the state of Maharashtra including Mumbai.

Classes from 5 to 12 have also begun in many rural areas of the state. “In the next six days, the emphasis will be on acclimatizing schools, parents and children towards a safe transition to physical classes, as classrooms have been shut for nearly two years. We will be holding consultations with school management committees and parents," the minister added.

The National Capital has also reopened schools in the state.

Also Read: Delhi Air Quality: Schools, colleges & educational institutes to re open from Nov 29