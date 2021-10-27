Schools in Delhi to reopen from November 1 keeping COVID 19 protocols in mind

The COVID 19 pandemic has changed a lot of things in our lives. Not just we were made to sit in our houses for months at a stretch, it also affected the businesses across the nation. Amid this, the educational institutes were also shut given the widespread of the deadly virus. However, after battling two waves of COVID 19, life seems to be finally coming back on track and be it the entertainment industry, the malls, theatres or offices, everything has been opening up with new guidelines.

While there have been speculations about schools and educational institutions re-opening, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has revealed that all schools in the national capital finally reopen from November 1. However, he did emphasise that the schools will function keeping the COVID 19 protocols in the mind. It is also reported that while the school will open from Monday, the online classes will continue to function. Talking about it, Sisodia stated, “The government, the officials in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and experts are of the opinion that suspension of in-person classes in schools is tremendously affecting overall growth in children. The authority feels it is now safe to restart schools fully. From November 1, all public and private schools will be allowed to open all classes for in-person attendance”.

He further stated, “However, no parent will be forced to send their children to schools. Online classes will continue. And schools will have to ensure that there is not more than 50% in-person attendance in classes at any given time, in the light of Covid-19 protocols. Almost all staff in the city’s schools have taken at least one dose of the [Covid-19] vaccine by now. We are trying to achieve 100% vaccination in this regard at the earliest”.